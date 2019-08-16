Netflix seems to have incurred a great loss after Sacred Games 2 got leaked by Tamilrockers on the same day of its release. The show is believed to have got the highest budget the streaming site allotted to any Indian content so far while expecting a significant rise in its subscribers. However, as reported by Mid-Day, due to the online leak now, the streaming site has lost around 5-7 per cent of its potential subscribers.

Netflix India decided to go all out with the second season of Sacred Games after the tremendous success of its first season and invested a sum of Rs 100 crore in the making. A show with Indian content is usually made with a budget of Rs 3-5 crore. The decision was made by the company considering the entire buzz around the second season and the popularity of its characters among the audience. However, Tamilrockers leaked all the episodes of the show on August 15 itself that resulted in a huge dip in its potential subscribers. The streaming site was expecting a 20 per cent increase in its subscribers in the country. It even launched a new mobile plan keeping in mind the huge anticipation around the second season of the show. However, everything seems to have gone wasted now.

The daily quoted a trade source explaining what is going wrong for Netflix in India with the leak: “The platform recently announced a unique mobile plan, which isn’t available in any other country. This plan was introduced because the anticipation around the show was at an all-time high. The early estimates showed that the company was expecting around 20 per cent increase in subscription. But, with the leak, it has lost about five to seven per cent of potential subscribers. Considering subscription is one of the biggest means of revenue, the leak will create a dent.”

The report also suggested that there’s also a chance that the streaming site witnesses a great dip in its existing subscriber base as well because if its content is available for free online, many users are expected to feel cheated and move out.

Sacred Games 2 features Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Pankaj Tripathi, Surveen Chawla, Kalki Koechlin, and Ranvir Shorey among others in important roles.