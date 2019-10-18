Netflix India dropped the trailer of the upcoming film, Drive featuring Sushant Singh Rajput and Jacqueline Fernandez on October 18. Setting the Internet on fire with their too-hot-to-handle looks, and sexy chemistry, Jacqueline and Sushant will be seen planning a massive robbery to steal 300 kgs of gold. It seems like an action-racing video game has come to life.

In the thrilling and power-packed trailer, Sushant is seen as a Formula One test driver, whereas Jacqueline is a member of the street race gang. After a montage of some fun-filled moments, Sushant is seen pitching the idea of a robbery to Jacqueline. They take the level a notch higher, the attempted robbery has been set in the Rashtrapati Bhawan.

Now, only the film would reveal if the robbery is accomplished or caught! For the first time, Sushant will be seen sharing screen space with the ‘Race 2’ actor. “Get in gear, Drive is coming at you with full speed. Get behind the wheel with Jacqueline and Sushant Singh Rajput as they pull off an insanely ambitious heist. Drive, featuring Jacqueline Fernandes and Sushant Singh Rajput directed by Tarun Mansukhani and produced by Karan Johar, premieres on November 1st, only on Netflix”, reads the introduction of the trailer.

Watch the trailer of Drive:

Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, the action-thriller also features Boman Irani, Pankaj Tripathi, Vibha Chhibber, Sapna Pabbi, and Vikramjeet Virk.

After announcing ‘Drive’ as an edgy action franchise, the makers shared a teaser in January, this year, revealing its release date. The movie was previously scheduled to release in June but got further delayed reportedly due to production issues.

The shooting completed last year itself, however, it was postponed several times. It will now open on Netflix on November 1.