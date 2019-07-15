Sameera Reddy recently gave birth to a beautiful baby girl and shared a glimpse of her motherhood on Instagram. Earlier today, the actor treated fans with an adorable picture with her newborn.

Sharing the photo, she captioned it, “This little girl gave me the strength of wild horses. She wanted me to find myself again. She knew I was lost and she showed me the way. I found a voice in celebrating motherhood, wanting change on body perception and the best part was reaching out to people to just feel good about themselves . I’m so happy that people felt so connected and supported me to get here ! We prayed for a #babygirl 🌸🙏🏻 and we are#blessed ! #baby #pink #itsagirl#motherhood #mom #sleeplessnights#herewegoagain.”

Sameera flooded her Instagram with her pregnancy pictures. From underwater photoshoot pictures to magazine cover photo, Sameera kept treating fans with jaw droppings stills.

Sameera had also shared pictures from her Godh Bharai celebration where she donned a gorgeous yellow Kanchivaram silk saree.

Sameera tied the knot with businessman Akshay Varde in 2014. They welcomed their first child in 2015. It was quite a hush-hush wedding for Sameera as she got married within 10 days as per Maharashtrian wedding rituals. She always maintained that she never wanted to get married to someone from the film industry.

Sameera is known for her work in films Maine Dil Tujhko Diya (2002), Plan (2004), Musafir (2004), Taxi No. 9 2 11 (2006), One Two Three (2008), Race (2008), and De Dena Dan (2009) among others.