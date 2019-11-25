Actor Armaan Jain, who debuted in the industry with 2014 film Lekar Hum Deewana Dil, celebrated his birthday with friends and family last night. A few pictures from Armaan’s birthday celebrations are circulating on social media and one can spot his cousin Ranbir Kapoor posing with rumoured girlfriend Alia Bhatt in them.

Karisma Kapoor, who’s Armaan’s cousin, posted a few pictures from the celebrations last night in her Instagram stories. While in one picture, Alia and Ranbir are seen posing together, in the other, Alia is seen posing with Ranbir’s aunt Reema Jain who’s Armaan’s mother. Check this out:

Alia shares a good bond with Ranbir’s immediately family – parents Rishi Kapoor-Neetu Kapoor and sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahani. However, the actor has now built a good equation with other members of Ranbir’s family including his cousins Karisma and Kareena Kapoor, and Armaan and Adaar Jain. The latest pictures of Alia attending the birthday party of Armaan at his residence is proof of how the entire Kapoor family adores her with Ranbir.

This family outing is another reminder of the fact that the couple is going strong and even though they haven’t accepted their relationship officially, they are truly and madly in love with each other.

Earlier, paparazzi clicked Ranbir and Alia at the airport. While Alia looked pretty in a blue shirt and a pair of white pants, Ranbir dressed up in his casual best. Check out these pictures:

Alia Bhatt/ Ranbir Kapoor (Photo Courtesy: Yogen Shah/Indic.com)On the work front, Ranbir and Alia will soon be seen in the first part of Ayan Mukerji’s trilogy Brahmastra. They are joined by Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy in the film. The shooting is still currently underway and the film is preparing for release in summer 2020.