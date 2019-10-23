Actor Nia Sharma has been finalised to play the character of ‘Naagin’ in the fourth instalment of the supernatural show. One of the hottest faces on Indian television, Nia is all set to step into the shoes of Mouni Roy, Anita Hassanandani and Surbhi Jyoti as Naagin in Colors TV show Naagin 4. The news was revealed by the producer of the show – Ekta Kapoor when she took to Twitter to tag Nia and welcome her to the world of ‘Naagins.’

The TV czarina took to social media and announce that Nia is going to be the new shape-shifting snake of the small screen. The actor thanked Ekta for giving her the opportunity and expressed her excitement of playing the character. As soon as the announcement was made, many TV stars congratulated Nia on Twitter with best wishes and luck. Nia, too, replied to her colleagues from the industry and promised them to appear in a lethal combination of revenge and beauty on-screen. Check out what Ekta tweeted and how Nia responded to her tweet:

And thank you a ‘million’ times for this opportunity @ektaravikapoor 🙏💯

It’s an absolute honor and privilege. https://t.co/knO7CW1OKf — NIA SHARMA (@Theniasharma) October 22, 2019

Even though there are many supernatural TV shows running on the small screen, the popularity of the Naagin-series is unprecedented. Mouni Roy was the lead actor in the initial two series, followed by Surbhi Jyoti who played the role of Bela and Anita Hassanandani who was seen as Vishaka (Bela’s sister) in Naagin 3.

The promo of Naagin 4 hints at the two Naagins in the story. Now that Nia’s name is out, the audience is awaiting the announcement of the second face. Season 4 of the show is expected to go on air by the end of November or early December. However, nothing official regarding its premiere date is announced yet.

Are you excited to see Nia as the Naagin?