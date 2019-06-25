Love is in the air for Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra as they are spending some romantic time in the City of Love- Paris! Their PDA pictures always give us major couple goals. It has been almost eight months of their wedding, and they still look like teenage lovers. The duo is in the city for the second wedding of brother Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner. They took out some time and went for some sightseeing over the weekend. In a monochrome picture shared on Instagram on Monday, Jonas gave a glimpse into his holiday with Priyanka where he is seen enjoying a boat ride in the ‘city of love’ with his wife. Priyanka was quick enough to respond to the post with a kiss emoji.

Take a look at the romantic pic of Priyanka and Nick:

View this post on Instagram The city of love 🇫🇷 A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on Jun 24, 2019 at 5:58am PDT



However, the two are not the only ones strolling around in Paris. Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner were also spotted indulging in PDA while on their trip to Paris. Ahead of tying the knot again soon, the duo was also seen spending time shopping and hanging out with friends as well. During their trip to Paris, the couple was also seen together on Thursday outside Hotel Costes after enjoying dinner with friends.

June 24, 2019 – Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra spotted on their way to a boat cruise on the River Seine in Paris, France. pic.twitter.com/rhkKDCsgfJ — Nick Jonas News (@JNNewsMedia) June 24, 2019

The ‘GoT’ star and singer had their first wedding in May, tying the knot in a surprise ceremony held at a Las Vegas chapel just hours after the Billboard Music Awards. A source previously confirmed to PEOPLE that the couple planned to have a traditional wedding ceremony in Europe over the summer, but “had to get married in the States to make it legal.”

Though the couple is yet to disclose exactly when they’ll be getting hitched for a second time, Jonas has dropped several hints. In contrast to their first marriage ceremony, which Diplo ended up live-streaming on social media, the 23-year-old actor told Harper’s Bazaar, the UK and as cited by People that they plan on making this celebration “as low-key as possible.”

“It’s not about the dress, it’s not about the food. It’s about being husband and wife, and being dedicated to each other forever,” she added during an interview for Net-A-Porter’s PORTER Edit and as reported by People.

(With inputs from ANI)