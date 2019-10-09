A few days ago, Priyanka Chopra revealed a surprising detail about a husband and singer Nick Jonas. She said that her husband too is ‘desi’ at heart and his love for Indian music knows no bound. “Nick has Bollywood music playing in his dressing room all the time and he listens to Punjabi music before going on stage to perform”, said PeeCee.

Nick Jonas proved the above statement by sharing a video of him grooving crazily on ‘Morni Banke’ from Ayushmann Khurana’s Bhadai Ho. He danced before the concert with a lot of energy to the song, dressed in an orange suit.

Watch Nick Jonas’ dance video here:



This is not the first time that a video of Nick Jonas listening to Hindi songs before he takes the stage has gone viral. Earlier he was seen listening to Varun Dhawan’s ‘First Class’ song from Kalank and captioned it as ‘showtime’ on his Instagram handle.

Nick Jonas even shared about Priyanka Chopra’s film ‘The Sky is Pink’. Nick took to Instagram to talk about the film and what he thought about his. He told his fans to catch the film as well. “This film touched my heart in so many ways. The story is bold and beautiful and told perfectly by this incredible cast and by @shonalibose_’s direction. @priyankachopra I am so proud of your work as both an actor and producer in this film. You made me smile, laugh and cry and I know you are going to impact so many people’s lives with this film. I love you so much. Congrats to the entire The Sky Is Pink cast, crew and creative team. You should be very proud. Everyone make sure to go see this movie!”.

Priyanka Chopra responded to the post with her own loving words. “Thank you my jaan,” she wrote.

“The Sky Is Pink” is about a couple that loses their daughter to pulmonary fibrosis, a serious immune disease. The film also stars Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. It is slated to release on October 11.