Romantic couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas always manage to take out time for each other despite having tight schedules. The duo keeps sharing pictures and video of themselves on Instagram and makes fans go gaga. Recently, Nick shared a video with his ‘hot date’ Priyanka from their ‘date night’.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Nick captioned it, “My hot date on date night.” He even used a special heart filter and made that made the video even more romantic. He shared the video just a few hours after the Jonas Brothers released their new song titled ‘Runaway’.

Priyanka recently wrapped up her Bollywood film The Sky is Pink where she will be seen with Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. Priyanka has been busy with her Hollywood projects. She was last seen in Isn’t It Romantic. Before that, she gained fame for the American television drama thriller series Quantico where she played the role of an FBI recruit.

After wrapping up The Sky is Pink, Priyanka shared picture with her team on Instagram and penned down a heartfelt note. The actor captioned it, “And it’s a wrap. This movie is special to me on so many levels. Not just because @roykapurfilms and @rsvpmovies (Sid and ronnie) partnered with me on my first Hindi production.. but also took the chance on me to bring to life a character and a true story that needed to be told. @faroutakhtar you made an amazing co actor all over again with all the laughter and fun!(you were missed tonight) and my amazing @zairawasim_ and @rohitsaraf10 who I’ve made friends for life with!”.