Ahead of the release, actor and singer Nick Jonas has shared a motion poster of the upcoming film Jumanji: The Next Level. The star-studded cast is currently in the middle of their press tour. The new film will see the return of Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle‘s Dwayne Johnson AKA The Rock, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, Jack Black, and Nick Jonas and will see some franchise newcomers, including The Farewell‘s Awkwafina.

Nick Jonas has been making some fun videos with other casts. After sharing a Christmas video made by a new video director Jonas, he shares another video which is a motion poster. Sporting a brown leather jacket and black aviators, the singer looked extremely hot with snowflakes and jungle theme in the background establishing the real Jumanji feels.

While sharing the poster, Jonas captioned, “One week until @jumanjimovie people! Do you have your tickets yet??”.

Watch the motion poster here:



The 27-year-old member of the famous boy band ‘Jonas Brother’s’ will be seen playing the role of Jefferson ‘Seaplane’ McDonough in the film.

‘Jumanji: The Next Level’ is the second installment of the 2017 film ‘Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle’. The action movie is slated to hit the big screens on December 13.

Jumanji: The Next Level will also see the return of Rhys Darby and the first film’s cast of teens, Ser’Darius Blain, Madison Iseman, Morgan Turner, and Alex Wolff. Other franchise newcomers include Danny DeVito, Danny Glover, and Dania Ramirez.