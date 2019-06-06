Just a day after getting groped by a fan, actress Miley Cyrus said no one can grab anyone without consent.

Cyrus on Tuesday took to social media and wrote, “She can be wearing what she wants. She can be a virgin. She can be sleeping with 5 different people. She can be with her husband. She can be with her girlfriend. She can be naked. She can’t be grabbed without her consent.”

The Adore You hitmaker was groped while leaving a hotel in Barcelona. A video of the incident, which was captured by one of her fans, became viral on social media.

In the video, Cyrus and her husband Liam Hemsworth are seen leaving their hotel on Sunday when the singer is groped in a throng of fans, reported dailymail.co.uk.

The 26-year-old singer was walking behind her 29-year-old husband through a crowd of several fans when a man started feeling her hair, before moving in to try and kiss her.

The man is only seen in the video for a second but he is seen forcing his way through the crowd and putting his arm around Cyrus and trying to kiss her.

She turns away from him before he can kiss her and security guards intervene as she keeps walking with Hemsworth, who puts his arm around her.

Cyrus was in Barcelona to perform at the Primavera Sound Festival.