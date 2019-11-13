Actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are celebrating their first wedding anniversary on November 14 and 15. Speculations were rife that they will be jetting out of the country to some exotic foreign locations. However, the couple has planned absolutely desi celebrations with their family on special days. In a report published in NDTV, it is mentioned that Ranveer and Deepika will be visiting various temples to celebrate their dual wedding anniversary and the members of their family will be accompanying them.

The stunning couple is expected to leave Mumbai today, November 13, and reach Andhra Pradesh to visit the famous Tirupati temple and Padmavati temple. Later, they will move to Chandigarh to visit the Golden Temple in Amritsar. They are expected to return to Mumbai on November 15 and continue the celebrations with close friends and family members at their residence.

Now, this is something their fans never expected. Much like the preparations for their wedding, the couple kept the details of their first wedding anniversary celebration totally exclusive to themselves. Instead of a romantic getaway, Ranveer-Deepika are going for divine celebrations by seeking blessings from God.

The couple got married last year in Italy at Lake Como in the presence of family members and a few close friends. Their wedding was a grand affair after which they hosted as many as three wedding receptions in Bangalore and Mumbai, respectively. The couple was completely decked in Sabyasachi from head to toe during their wedding.

On the work front, both the stars are gearing up for the release of their upcoming films. While Ranveer has Kabir Khan’s ’83 releasing next year, Deepika has Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak in her kitty.