Nora Fatehi has won hearts of many with her incredible dance moves. Norah keeps treating her fans with stunning pictures and videos of herself on Instagram. Once in a while, she even shares silly videos and makes her fan followers laugh. Recently, the ace dancer shared a hilarious video on Instagram dressed in a Moroccan caftan, giving her fans a lesson of how to walk into a room full of haters.

Sharing the video, she captioned it, “Lesson of the day guys.. this is how u should walk into a room full of haters 😎🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣😜 tag a hater @marcepedrozo“.

Earlier, Nora talked about how she suffered from depression post her break up with Angad Bedi. Nora expressed her views when she appeared on an episode of the show By Invite Only on zoom and said, “I don’t want people to think that when you are low and dabble with depression that you are not strong. You are still strong! I lost that drive (for) 2 months”.

She further said, “When I was called to audition for ‘Bharat’ which was way before ‘Dilbar’ happened… I remember after my audition, I came down I was sitting on the bench, crying and felt shitty that where is my drive and my ambition? Then this one girl comes up to me and says ‘Ma’am can you please record this audition for me’, I was crying, and I took her phone and she stands against the wall and I start recording”.

On the professional front, Nora is currently shooting for her upcoming film Street Dancer 3D where she will be seen with Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor. She will also be seen in Salman Khan’s Bharat.