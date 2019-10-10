Actor Nora Fatehi, who makes headlines for sexy dance moves in recreated versions of old super hit songs of yesteryear such as Dilbar Dilbar and O Saki Saki, was seen shaking her booty in the new song of Marjaavaan ‘Ek Toh Kum Zindagani’. Her reprised version of ‘Ek Toh Kum Zindagani’ the original of which featured Bollywood veteran actor Rekha, seems to be a tribute to the yesteryear’s Diva on her 65th birthday today.

The song is a revamped version of the popular track ‘Pyaar Do Pyaar Lo’ from the film ‘Janbaaz’.

The teaser opens to Nora entering a club, donning an extremely short white dress and dancing and twerking inside a fenced area with other dancers while the men hollered from outside the bars. Nora Fatehi shared the teaser on Instagram and wrote, “Karne har Dilbar pe Fateh aa rahi hu main! Get ready to burn the dance floor #EkTohKumZindagani teaser out now!”

Watch the song ‘Ek Toh Kum Zindagani’ here:

The description says it all “Presenting the second video song “Ek Toh Kum Zindagani” from the upcoming Bollywood movie Marjaavaan. This peppy track features Nora Fatehi. The new party anthem is sung by Neha Kakkar & Yash Narvekar and the music is composed by Tanishk Bagchi. The film is starring Riteish Deshmukh, Sidharth Malhotra, Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet Singh. The movie is directed by Milap Zaveri and is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Krishan Kumar (T-Series) and Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani (Emmay Entertainment). ”

The film is directed by Milap Zaveri and features Riteish Deshmukh in the role of the main villain. Marjaavaan is an action entertainer, the kind of which used to be made in the early 90s and late 80s starring Amitabh Bachchan and Anil Kapoor.