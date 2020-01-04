Weeks after it was revealed that Parineeti Chopra has stepped out of Ajay Devgn starrer Bhuj: The Pride of India, the makers have roped in Nora Fatehi in the role of a spy. A report in news daily revealed that the film based on the 1971 Indo-Pak war featured a splendid starcast with many prominent faces but Parineeti had to step out of it because of her other projects – Saina and Girl on The Train which require some more time. The film is being produced by Bhushan Kumar, Ginny Kjhanuja, Vajir Singh and Kumar Mangat Pathak who decided that Nora would be the best fit to play the character.

A source close to Mumbai Mirror revealed that the last shoot schedule of the film is going to begin from January 12 and that’s when Nora is expected to join the cast for a 15-day schedule. The report also mentioned that Parineeti needed more time to prepare for her role in ace shuttler Saina Nehwal’s biopic and that’s the reason she bowed out of the patriotic drama. “She came on board recently and has started attending workshops for her role with the director, also focussing on getting the body language of a spy right,” said the source.

Bhuj: The Pride of India is being directed by Abhishek Dudhaiyaa and features Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Ammy Virk and Rana Daggubati among others in important roles. It focuses on the story of what happened at the Bhuj airbase during the 1971 Indo-Pak war. In one of the most celebrated acts of bravery in Indian history, Squadron Leader, Vijay Karnik, who was in charge of the Bhuj airbase built the damaged Indian Air force airstrip with the help of 300 local women and 60 defence security personnel and kept the airbase operational irrespective of heavy bombarding from Pakistan.

While Ajay plays the role of Karnik, Sanjay Dutt is seen as Ranchordas and Sonakshi as a social worker named Sunderben. Rana plays the role of a Lieutenant Colonel and Ammy essays the role of a pilot. The film is set to hit the screens on August 14, 2020, as the big Independence Day release.

Meanwhile, Nora will soon be seen playing an important role alongside Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor in Street Dancer 3D. She was also seen with John Abraham Satyameva Jayate 2 and with Salman Khan in Bharat last year.