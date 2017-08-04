Kishore Kumar was born in a Bengali family as Abhas Kumar Ganguly on August 4, 1929. Today marks his 90th birth anniversary. The legendary singer was not popular just a playback singer but also as an actor, lyricist, composer, producer, director, screenwriter, in short, all-rounder. He is still considered one of the most successful playback singers. Kishore Kumar won 8 Filmfare Awards for Best Male Playback Singer and also received 27 Filmfare awards. He was also awarded Lata Mangeshkar Award by the Madhya Pradesh government. From there the Madhya Pradesh Government initiated a new award called the “Kishore Kumar Award” for exceptional contributions to Hindi cinema.

Kishore Kumar’s elder brother Ashok Kumar was already a big name in Indian Hindi cinema industry and even Kishore came to Mumbai, but Dadamoni never wanted his brother to become a singer. Kishore Kumar kickstarted his career in the industry and did some of the best comedy films in the 1950-60s. We heard that the melodious singer was considered to be one of the five important pillars of Bollywood music in the last century, alongside Mohammad Rafi, Mukesh, Manna Dey and Hemant Kumar.

Unfortunately, Hindi cinema lost his legendary singer Kishore Kumar on October 13, 1987 when he was just 58. The king of romance got married four times and his second wife was actress Madhubala who died!

Today, on his 90th birth anniversary, take a look at 10 timeless classics by the music maestro:

1. Ek Ladki Bheegi Bhagi Si from Chalti Ka Naam Gadi movie:

This popular romantic superhit track is from Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi movie which got released in 1958. Sachin Dev Burman was the music director and Majrooh Sultanpuri beautifully penned lyrics of this song. Ek Ladki Bhigi Bhagi Si song stars Ashok Kumar, Kishore Kumar, Madhubala, and Anoop Kumar.

2. Chookar Mere Man Ko from Yaarana movie:

Chookar mere mann ko kiya tune kya ishara song is from Yaarana movie which features Bollywood stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Amjad Khan, Neetu Singh, Kader Khan, Tanuja, Ranjeet & Jeevan in lead roles. This movie was released on January 10, 1981. This amazing song was sung by none other than Kishore Kumar and the music was given by Rajesh Roshan.

3. Kehna Hai from Padosan:

Kehna Hai is from Padosan which released in 1968. Kishore Kumar gave his voice and R D Burman was the musician. Rajendra Krishan wrote beautiful lyrics which grabbed lot of attention. Sunil Dutt, Saira Banu, Kishore Kumar, Mehmood were the lead actors in the movie.

4. Mere Sapno Ki Rani from Aradhana:

The super hit Hindi classic romantic song is still the most popular song. Mere Sapno Ki Rani song was sung by Kishore Kumar from movie Aradhana which was released in 1969. The movie had Rajesh Khanna and Sharmila Tagore in the lead roles. The music was composed by S.D. Burman & lyrics were given by Anand Bakshi.

5. Yeh Sham Mastani from Kati Patang:

This romantic song from Kati Patang ‘Ye Shaam Mastani’ was sung by the king of melodies – Kishore Kumar. The movie featured Rajesh Khanna & Asha Parekh in the lead roles and the classic hindi movie was released in 1970. Music was directed by R.D Burman.

6. Dekha Ek Khwab from Silsila:

Dekha Ek Khwab from ‘Silsila was released on 14 August 1981. The melodious track was sung by Kishore Kumar and Javed, Rajendra Krishan, Nida Fazli, Hassan Kamal, Dr. Harivansh Rai Bachchan gave beautiful lyrics which made it unforgettable. The movie had Amitabh Bachchan, Shashi Kapoor, Jaya Bachchan, Rekha and Sanjeev Kumar in the lead roles.

7. Musafir Hoon Yaaro from Parichay:

This number was from Parichay which released in 1972. Kishore Kumar crooned the song and it was composed by RD Burman. The movie was produced by V. K. Sobti on Tirupathi Pictures banner, directed by Gulzar. The cast was of this movie was Jaya Bhaduri, Jeetendra, Asrani, Sanjeev Kumar and Geeta Siddharth.

8. Wada Karo Nahi Chodoge from Aa Gale Lag Jaa:

The Aa Gale Lag Jaa number was released in 1973 and had popular Bollywood stars including Shashi Kapoor, Sharmila Tagore, Shatrughan Sinha in the lead role. The popular song Wada Karo Nahin Chodoge was sung by Kishore Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar.

9. Khaike Pan Banaraswala from Don:

The popular ganster movie Don had a super hit song Khaike Pan Banaraswala which was sung by Kishore Kumar. The movie was released in 1978 starring Amitabh Bachchan, Zeenat Aman, Pran, Om Shivpuri, Satyen Kappu, Aparna Choudhury and Maruti.

10. Pag Ghunghroo Baandh from Namak Halaal:

Namak Halal released in 1982 which had Shashi Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Parveen Babi and Waheeda Rehman in the lead roles. The music of the most popular song Pag Ghunghroo Baandh was given by Bappi Lahiri and sung by Kishore Kumar. This is indeed one of the most memorable numbers by the music maestro.