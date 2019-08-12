Today, Sara Ali Khan turns 24 and celebrates her birthday in Bangkok. She is busy shooting her upcoming film Coolie No 1 along with Varun Dhawan. Her on-screen performances have left many spellbound and her off-screen persona has made people fall in love with her.

There are rumours that Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan are dating each other. They are always making headlines not only for their new film Love Aaj Kal 2 but also for their rumoured romance and public appearances together. Now, as per reports, Kartik Aaryan might be planning a special surprise for the actor.

According to SpotboyE, Kartik Aaryan is off to Bangkok to surprise Sara Ali Khan on her birthday. One of the sources close to the actor had informed us that Kartik is heading out of the country. Kartik was even clicked at the airport. The reports state that Kartik will be visiting his co-actor on the sets of her film, Coolie No 1 in Bangkok to give her a big surprise.

Last month, Sara Ali Khan was seen living up each moment with Kartik Aaryan and in an interview, she couldn’t stop gushing about her first bike ride experience with him while shooting for the Imtiaz Ali directorial. Sara quipped, “I used to laughingly say that ‘I am paid to like sit behind Kartik Aaryan on a bike’. I mean any girl would die to do that, right?”

Take a look at cute pictures of Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan together:



Sara Ali Khan is stepping into the shoes of Karisma Kapoor for Coolie No 1 reboot, and her fans cannot wait to see her in this new avatar