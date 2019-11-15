Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui is currently promoting his latest film titled Motichoor Chaknachoor. He has teamed up with Athiya Shetty for this quirky marriage drama. In his latest conversation with an entertainment portal, however, Nawaz opened up on the criticism received by his popular web-series Sacred Games 2.

Nawazuddin played the iconic character of gangster Ganesh Gaitonde in the series. The show, which also saw prominent actors like Saif Ali Khan, Pankaj Tripathi, Kalki Koechlin and Surveen Chawla, was received well by the audience but criticism also followed. Most viewers, including Saif himself, confessed that they liked the first season more and found the second season a little boring. However, when Nawazuddin was asked to comment on the same, he gave a furious statement.

The actor talked to Pinkvilla and said he doesn’t believe in criticism coming from people who have no sense of cinema. He added that he understands the second season of Sacred Games ‘got a little boring’ but he can only take criticism from people who understand his work as much as he himself does. The actor was quoted saying, “Who are these people? I only take criticism from people who are of my standard. Today, every second person is there to criticize.”

He further said anyone who doesn’t have a sense of good cinema should not pass judgments on his show. Nawaz said, “I can take criticism when the person has equal or more knowledge of cinema. Won’t listen to any ‘aira gaira natu gaira’.” Earlier, Saif went all out in talking about Sacred Games 2 and how the story had many loopholes and it became lengthy for the audience to watch as compared to the first season of the show.

Sacred Games premiered on Netflix last year and after the popularity of the first season, the second season was launched this year. It has now been nominated in the Best Drama category at the soon-to-be-held Emmy Awards 2019. India has received more nominations with Radhika Apte bagging the nomination in the category of Best Actress for her performance in Lust Stories and the same Amazon Prime Video’s web-series being nominated in the Best Miniseries category.

