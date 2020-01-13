Joaquin Phoenix starrer Joker, that received a lot of backlash for depicting violence, dominated the nominations list at the 92nd annual Academy Awards. The official list was released on Monday evening (as per Indian time) and Joker bagged as many as 11 nods, followed by Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, The Irishman and 1917 – that received 11 nominations each including a nod in the Best Picture category.

The Academy got severely criticised for not having any female director nominated under the Best Director category for the second year in a row. The ones who made the cut this year were Martin Scorsese, Quentin Tarantino, Bong Joon-ho, Sam Mendes and Todd Phillips. The nominations were announced by actor Issa Rae and John Cho. The award ceremony is scheduled to be held on February 9 with ‘no host’ this year as well. Check out the complete list of Oscars 2020 nominations here:

Best Picture

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

The Irishman

Parasite

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Ford v Ferrari

1917

Little Women

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Scarlett Johansson for Marriage Story

Renee Zellweger for Judy

Cynthia Erivo for Harriet

Charlize Theron for Bombshell

Saoirse Ronan for Little Women

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Adam Driver for Marriage Story

Antonio Banderas for Pain and Glory

Joaquin Phoenix for Joker

Jonathan Pryce for The Two Popes

Leonardo DiCaprio for Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

Best Original Screenplay

Marriage Story

Knives Out

Parasite

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best Director

Bong Joon-ho for Parasite

Martin Scorsese for The Irishman

Sam Mendes for 1917

Quentin Tarantino for Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

Todd Phillips for Joker

Best International Feature Film

Parasite from South Korea

Pain and Glory from Spain

Corpus Christi from Poland

Honeyland from North Macedonia

Les Misérables from France

Best Original Song

I’m Standing With You from Breakthrough

Stand Up from Harrie

I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away from Toy Story 4

(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again from Rocketman

Into the Unknown from Frozen II

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Brad Pitt for Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

Joe Pesci for The Irishman

Anthony Hopkins for The Two Popes

Al Pacino for The Irishman

Tom Hanks for A Beautiful Day In The Neighbourhood

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Margot Robbie for Bombshell

Scarlett Johansson for Jojo Rabbit

Laura Dern for Marriage Story

Kathy Bates for Richard Jewell

Florence Push for Little Women

Best Adapted Screenplay

The Irishman

Little Women

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

The Two Popes

Best Animated Feature Film

Missing Link

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

I Lost My Body

Klaus

Toy Story 4

Best Animated Short Film

Dcera (Daughter)

Kitbull

Sister

Memorable

Hair Love

Best Cinematography

1917 – Roger Deakins

The Irishman – Rodrigo Prieto

Joker – Lawrence Sher

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – Robert Richardson

The Lighthouse – Jarin Blaschke

Best Documentary Feature

American Factory

Honeyland

The Edge of Democracy

The Cave

For Sama

Best Film Editing

Parasite

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

The Irishman

Ford v Ferrari

Best Production Design

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

The Irishman

1917

Jojo Rabbit

Parasite

Best Documentary Short Subject

Life Overtakes Me

Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)

In the Absence

Walk Run Cha-Cha

St. Louis Superman

Best Live-Action Short Film

Nefta Football Club

Brotherhood

Saria

A Sister

The Neighbors’ Window

Best Visual Effects

The Irishman

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Avengers: Endgame

The Lion King

1917

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Bombshell

Joker

Judy

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

1917

Best Costume Design

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Little Women

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Best Sound Mixing

1917

Ford v Ferrari

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Ad Astra

Joker

Best Sound Editing

1917

Ford v Ferrari

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Joker

Best Original Score

1917 – Thomas Newman

Joker – Hildur Guðnadóttir

Little Women – Alexandre Desplat

Marriage Story – Randy Newman

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – John Williams