Joaquin Phoenix starrer Joker, that received a lot of backlash for depicting violence, dominated the nominations list at the 92nd annual Academy Awards. The official list was released on Monday evening (as per Indian time) and Joker bagged as many as 11 nods, followed by Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, The Irishman and 1917 – that received 11 nominations each including a nod in the Best Picture category.
The Academy got severely criticised for not having any female director nominated under the Best Director category for the second year in a row. The ones who made the cut this year were Martin Scorsese, Quentin Tarantino, Bong Joon-ho, Sam Mendes and Todd Phillips. The nominations were announced by actor Issa Rae and John Cho. The award ceremony is scheduled to be held on February 9 with ‘no host’ this year as well. Check out the complete list of Oscars 2020 nominations here:
Best Picture
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
The Irishman
Parasite
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Ford v Ferrari
1917
Little Women
Best Actress in a Leading Role
Scarlett Johansson for Marriage Story
Renee Zellweger for Judy
Cynthia Erivo for Harriet
Charlize Theron for Bombshell
Saoirse Ronan for Little Women
Best Actor in a Leading Role
Adam Driver for Marriage Story
Antonio Banderas for Pain and Glory
Joaquin Phoenix for Joker
Jonathan Pryce for The Two Popes
Leonardo DiCaprio for Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
Best Original Screenplay
Marriage Story
Knives Out
Parasite
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Best Director
Bong Joon-ho for Parasite
Martin Scorsese for The Irishman
Sam Mendes for 1917
Quentin Tarantino for Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
Todd Phillips for Joker
Best International Feature Film
Parasite from South Korea
Pain and Glory from Spain
Corpus Christi from Poland
Honeyland from North Macedonia
Les Misérables from France
Best Original Song
I’m Standing With You from Breakthrough
Stand Up from Harrie
I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away from Toy Story 4
(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again from Rocketman
Into the Unknown from Frozen II
Best Actor in a Supporting Role
Brad Pitt for Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
Joe Pesci for The Irishman
Anthony Hopkins for The Two Popes
Al Pacino for The Irishman
Tom Hanks for A Beautiful Day In The Neighbourhood
Best Actress in a Supporting Role
Margot Robbie for Bombshell
Scarlett Johansson for Jojo Rabbit
Laura Dern for Marriage Story
Kathy Bates for Richard Jewell
Florence Push for Little Women
Best Adapted Screenplay
The Irishman
Little Women
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
The Two Popes
Best Animated Feature Film
Missing Link
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
I Lost My Body
Klaus
Toy Story 4
Best Animated Short Film
Dcera (Daughter)
Kitbull
Sister
Memorable
Hair Love
Best Cinematography
1917 – Roger Deakins
The Irishman – Rodrigo Prieto
Joker – Lawrence Sher
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – Robert Richardson
The Lighthouse – Jarin Blaschke
Best Documentary Feature
American Factory
Honeyland
The Edge of Democracy
The Cave
For Sama
Best Film Editing
Parasite
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
The Irishman
Ford v Ferrari
Best Production Design
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
The Irishman
1917
Jojo Rabbit
Parasite
Best Documentary Short Subject
Life Overtakes Me
Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)
In the Absence
Walk Run Cha-Cha
St. Louis Superman
Best Live-Action Short Film
Nefta Football Club
Brotherhood
Saria
A Sister
The Neighbors’ Window
Best Visual Effects
The Irishman
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Avengers: Endgame
The Lion King
1917
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
Bombshell
Joker
Judy
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
1917
Best Costume Design
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Little Women
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Best Sound Mixing
1917
Ford v Ferrari
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Ad Astra
Joker
Best Sound Editing
1917
Ford v Ferrari
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Joker
Best Original Score
1917 – Thomas Newman
Joker – Hildur Guðnadóttir
Little Women – Alexandre Desplat
Marriage Story – Randy Newman
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – John Williams