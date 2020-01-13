Apart from snubbing the female directors all the way for the second time in a row, the Academy created other notable benchmarks too with the release of its final nominations list for the Oscars 2020. Following Joker (11 nods), Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, The Irishman and 1917 (10 nods each) is a foreign language film named Parasite from South Korea with six nominations on the list. Directed by Bong Joon-ho, the film has created history for the country by being the first South Korean film to be nominated at the Oscars.

Featuring an elaborated cast spearheaded by veteran actor Song Kang-ho, Parasite has bagged the Best Picture nomination, along with Best International Feature Film, Best Director and Best Original Screenplay nomination for Bong Joon-ho and Han Jin-won. It has also got the Oscars’ love in the Best Film Editing and Best Production Design categories. The other films competing in the Best International Film category are Pain and Glory from Spain, Corpus Christi from Poland, Honeyland from North Macedonia, and Les Misérables from France.

Before Parasite, the only South Korean film to have reached the Oscars was Lee Chang-dong’s directorial Burning (2018). However, it couldn’t make it to the final list of the nominations after being shortlisted in the Best Foreign Film category (now Best International Film category).

What else? Parasite is also the sixth foreign language film that has bagged nominations in both Best Picture and Best International Feature Film categories. The rest five films are Roma (2018), Amour (2012), Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000), Life Is Beautiful (1998) and Z (1969).

What do you think of this year’s nominations list? Check out the full list here.