John Abraham and Ileana D’cruz starrer comedy film Pagalpanti has opened well at the box office and is majorly being liked by the family audience. Anees Bazmee directorial earned Rs 7.1 crore on day 1 and the total earring after two days is at Rs 11.5 crore. Though the film has received major competition from Frozen 2, that opened at Rs 3.2 crore and on Day 2 collected Rs 7 crore. Going by the trends, it seems like the film will soon earn Rs 50 crore.

Trade Analyst and film critic Sumit Kadel took to Twitter and tweeted, “#Pagalpanti Saturday- ₹ 6 cr. Total 2 days collection- ₹ 10.95 cr net. (sic)”

#Pagalpanti Saturday- ₹ 6 cr. Total 2 days collection- ₹ 10.95 cr nett. — Sumit kadel (@SumitkadeI) November 24, 2019



Earlier, he tweeted, “#Pagalpanti fails to show major growth today (Saturday) which sealed its box office fate. It has been rejected by both masses & classes. Expecting ₹ 25-30 cr lifetime biz from here on. (sic)”

#Pagalpanti fails to show major growth today (Saturday) which sealed its box office fate. It has been rejected by both masses & classes. Expecting ₹ 25-30 cr lifetime biz from here on. — Sumit kadel (@SumitkadeI) November 23, 2019

He film also features Anil Kapoor, Kriti Kharbanda, Urvashi Rautela, Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Kharbanda among others.

The film revolves around John as a down-on-luck who changes from one job to other and his lady love Sanjana (played by Ileana) who constantly land into trouble because of her beau’s bad luck. The chase behind the money and mafia played by Anil Kapoor and Saurav Shukla will remind you of the film Welcome.

Helmed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Manggat and Abhishek Pathak, the film will hit the screens on November 22. The film is co-produced by Vinos Bhanushali Shiv Chanana, Aditya Chowksey, and Sanjeev Joshi.