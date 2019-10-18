The makers of comedy-drama film Pagalpanti has finally revealed the character posters of the film after a long wait. The film stars John Abraham, Ileana D’cruz, Anil Kapoor, Kriti Kharbanda, Urvashi Rautela, Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Kharbanda among others. The film is a laughter riot that features John in a lead role, which will also mark his comeback in the comedy genre after successful thriller films on true incidents.

In the poster, John is introduced as Raj Kishore, Anil Kapoor as WIFI Bhai,, Arshad Warsi as Junky, Pulkit Samrat as Chandu, Ileana D’cruz as Sanjana, Kriti Kharbanda as Janvi, and Saurav Shukla as Raja Sahab.

The film revolves around John as a down-on-luck who changes from one job to other and his lady love Sanjana (played by Ileana) who constantly land into trouble because of her beau’s bad luck.

Check out the posters here:

Earlier, in an interview with FHM earlier, Urvashi Rautela had revealed, “I am shooting for Anees Bazmee’s film named Pagalpanti. It is a light-hearted, comedy film and everyone from kids to adults will enjoy it to the core. I got the opportunity to work with John Abraham, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Samrat and so many other talented actors. I feel truly blessed.”

Helmed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Manggat and Abhishek Pathak, the film will hit the screens on November 22. The film is co-produced by Vinos Bhanushali Shiv Chanana, Aditya Chowksey and Sanjeev Joshi.