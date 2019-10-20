The makers of the comedy-drama film Pagalpanti has released a new set of posters of the film starring John Abraham, Ileana D’cruz, Anil Kapoor, Kriti Kharbanda, Urvashi Rautela, Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Kharbanda among others. In the new posters, Anil Kapoor and Saurav Shukla can be seen in the role of a don who is trying to threaten John, Arshad and Pulkit with guns and sword.

In another poster, Arshad, John and Pulkit can be seen dressed as a chef with forks and knives in their hand. It also reveals that the film will release on November 22 and on October 22, the trailer will be out. The film promises to be a laughter riot and it has already created a lot of curiosity in the audience.

Sharing the poster, John wrote, “Inki daal mein hamesha kuch kaala hota hai Their #PagalpantiMoments are crazy, what’s yours? @aneesbazmee @anilskapoor @arshad_warsi @pulkitsamrat @ileana_official @kriti.kharbanda @urvashirautela @saurabhshuklafilms @bhushankumar @kumarmangatpathak @abhishekpathakk @tseriesfilms @tseries.official @panorama_studios. (sic)”

Take a look at the posters here:



In the posters, John is introduced as Raj Kishore, Anil Kapoor as WIFI Bhai,, Arshad Warsi as Junky, Pulkit Samrat as Chandu, Ileana D’cruz as Sanjana, Kriti Kharbanda as Janvi, and Saurav Shukla as Raja Sahab. The film revolves around John as a down-on-luck who changes from one job to other and his lady love Sanjana (played by Ileana) who constantly land into trouble because of her beau’s bad luck.



Helmed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Manggat and Abhishek Pathak, the film will hit the screens on November 22. The film is co-produced by Vinos Bhanushali Shiv Chanana, Aditya Chowksey and Sanjeev Joshi.