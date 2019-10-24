Pagalpanti’s first song ‘Tum Par Hum Hai Atke’ featuring John Abraham and Ileana D’Cruz is out and it will take you back to 1998 as it is the rehashed version of ‘Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya’ featuring Kajol and Salman Khan. The song has been recreated by Tanishk Bagchi, penned by Sabbir Ahmed and sung by Mika and Neha Kakkar.

The remake version of ‘Tum Par Hum Hai Atke’, which has been shot in London, sees the duo featuring in stylish colour co-ordinated vibrant outfits and Abraham trying to woo D’cruz.

John took to his Instagram account and shared the song. We can see Ileana and John grooving on the song and in the end, a new twist is given to the song. In the song, John will be trying to win over Ileana’s heart. The song is choreographed by Ganesh Acharya. The original song was composed by Himesh Reshammiya who made his debut with Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya.

Watch the song here:

The film revolves around John as a down-on-luck who changes from one job to other and his lady love Sanjana (played by Ileana) who constantly land into trouble because of her beau’s bad luck. The chase behind the money and mafia played by Anil Kapoor and Saurav Shukla will remind you of the film Welcome.

Pagalpanti also stars Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, Urvashi Rautela, and Saurabh Shukla.