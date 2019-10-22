After the much anticipation, the makers of Pagalpanti have released the trailer of the film starring John Abraham, Ileana D’cruz, Anil Kapoor, Kriti Kharbanda, Urvashi Rautela, Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Kharbanda among others. The trailer starts with the warning, “Dimaaag Mat Lagana Kyun Ki Inmein Hai Hi Nahi”. The first scene features Raj (John Abraham), Chandu (Pulkit Samrat) and Junky (Arshad Warsi) tied up to the table and the don team Wifi Bhai (Anil Kapoor) and Maharaja (Saurav Shukla) in their full swing.

As the trailer proceeds, Ileana D’Cruz can be seen running behind her money and Kriti Kharbadanga falls in love with Pulkit. The lead cast that includes John, Arshad, Pulkit, Ileana and Kriti plan to steal the money and goes to a haunted house. The trailer then introduces Urvashi Rautela, who pretends to be a ghost.

With good dialogue deliveries and the background music of Welcome, the film promises to be a fun ride. The trailer also introduces the Pagalpanti title track and the revamp of Salman Khan-Kajol popular song ‘Tum Par Hum Hai Atke Yaara’ from the film Pyar Kiya Toh Darna Kya.

Watch the trailer here:



The film revolves around John as a down-on-luck who changes from one job to other and his lady love Sanjana (played by Ileana) who constantly land into trouble because of her beau’s bad luck. The chase behind the money and mafia played by Anil Kapoor and Saurav Shukla will remind you of the film Welcome.

Helmed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Manggat and Abhishek Pathak, the film will hit the screens on November 22. The film is co-produced by Vinos Bhanushali Shiv Chanana, Aditya Chowksey and Sanjeev Joshi.