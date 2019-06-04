The makers of Kiccha Sudeep and Aakanksha Singh’s Pailwaan dropped a new poster of the film featuring Kiccha earlier today.

Kiccha took to his Twitter handle to share the poster and wrote, “To all those who believe in me n to all those whom I believe in,,,many Thanks, Huggs n cheers for inspiring me… PAILWAAN”.

To all those who believe in me n to all those whom I believe in,,,many Thanks, Huggs n cheers for inspiring me… 💪🏼PAILWAAN pic.twitter.com/ysK0mXUuUJ — Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) June 4, 2019



Director of the film, S Krishna, shared the same poster and tweeted, “Excited to announce the release of #PailwaanBoxingPoster (5 Languages) tmrw at 4pm by Mega Star #Chiranjeevi sir, @Mohanlal sir, @SunielVShetty sir, @VijaySethuOffl sir and our Baadshah @KicchaSudeep sir. A big Thanks to all these wonderful people for their luv n support. [sic]”.

The film is being released in five languages – Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam.

Kichcha Sudeep and director S Krishna are collaborating for the second time after Hebbuli. The film released in 2017 and garnered positive response from the audience.

The two male leads in Pailwaan are named as Krishna and Kamsa. Apart from Sudeep and Aakanksha, the film also features actors Suniel Shetty, Kabir Duhan Singh, Sushant Singh and Sharath Lohitashva in important roles.

Suniel Shetty and Aakanksha Singh will be making their Kannada debut with this film. The teaser of the film released in January and garnered a lot of positive response. It introduced the two characters and showed a grand wrestling field amid hills, river, and woods.