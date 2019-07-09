Veteran Pakistani actor Zaheen Tahira, 79 passed away in Karachi on Tuesday.

According to a report in The Express Tribune, the actor was admitted to a hospital in Karachi last month due to cardiac issues. She was put on a ventilator and was later shifted to the critical care unit (CCU).

The Khuda Ki Basti actor’s grandson Danial Shahzad Khan shared the news on Facebook and wrote, “My dado (grandmother) Zaheen Tahira has passed away.”

The news of her recovery went viral on social media after several Pakistani celebrities send their prayers to the actor.

Actor Imran Abbas had earlier shared a post on Instagram where he asked fans to pray for the actor. “The legendary actress Zaheen Tahira is admitted in Aga Khan Hospital due to a serious heart attack and she needs our prayers as she is on ventilator. Please pray for her recovery,” he wrote.

One of the most senior actors in the history of Pakistan’s television, Tahira starred in over 700 drama serials in lead and supporting roles.

She was known for playing strong characters mainly on Pakistan Television Corporation (PTV) Karachi centre from the late 1960s to 1980s.

Tahira fronted Pakistan’s record-breaking serial Khuda Ki Basti in 1969 by Shaukat Siddiqui. The show went on to get its re-telecasts in 1974 and 1990.

She received the Tamgha-e-Imtiaz in recognition of her work in the Pakistani entertainment industry in 2013.

(With inputs from PTI)