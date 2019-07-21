Pakistani actor and singer Mohsin Abbas Haider’s wife Fatema Sohail has accused him of domestic violence.

Fatema shared a lengthy post on her Facebook on Saturday alleging that the actor physically abused her while she was pregnant upon her confronting him about cheating. “On November 26, 2018, I caught my husband cheating. When I confronted him, instead of being embarrassed he started thrashing me. I was pregnant at that time,” she wrote.

Along with the post, she shared pictures of her bruised face. Fatema also claimed Haider was not present when she delivered their child and alleged that he was with his girlfriend at that time. She said her husband came to meet her two days later only to click pictures to grab public attention. Here’s her entire post:

Stating that she has had enough, Fatema said she was going to take a stand for herself.

Haider, who has appeared in several hit films, said he would address the accusations at a press conference.