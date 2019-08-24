The official spokesperson of Pakistan’s armed forces, Asif Ghafoor wants Indian actor Shah Rukh Khan to be the messenger of peace across borders. In his latest tweet, he has shared the trailer of Bard of Blood, SRK-produced web-series for Netflix, and took a dig at the actor for making a series based on Indian spies in the time when India and Pakistan are at loggerheads.

Shah Rukh Khan had shared the trailer of Bard of Blood on Twitter. The series features Emraan Hashmi in the role of an Indian spy who is sent on a mission to rescue three other abducted spies in Pakistan’s Balochistan. SRK had tweeted, “The trailer of our first @netflix series #BardOfBlood is here. A thrilling tale of espionage, vengeance, love and duty. Hope u enjoy it… @NetflixIndia @RedChilliesEnt @emraanhashmi @_GauravVerma @BilalS158 @ribhudasgupta” (sic)

Asking SRK to speak against the Indian government in the Kashmir issue, Ghafoor shared the same tweet and wrote, “Stay in bollywood syndrome @iamsrk. For reality see RAW Spy Kulbhushan Jadev, Wing Comd Abhinandan & state of 27 Feb 2019. You could rather promote peace & humanity by speaking against atrocities in IOJ&K and against Hindituva of Nazism obsessed RSS.” (sic)

Ghafoor’s official designation is Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR). After breaking diplomatic and trade relations with India, Pakistan has been going through its worst economic crisis. On Friday, it was blacklisted by the Asia Pacific Group of FATF for its failure to act against terror-funding. The International Court of Justice (ICJ) at The Hague ordered Pakistan to provide diplomatic access to Kulbhushan Jadav. Even UNICEF snubbed Pakistan for demanding Priyanka Chopra‘s removal as UN Goodwill Ambassador for tweeting in support of the Indian armed forces after Pulwama attack.