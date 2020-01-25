Actor Kangana Ranaut starrer Panga performed mildly at the Box Office on its day one. The film earned Rs 2.70 crore on its first day which is quite low but there’s a sigh of relief considering the business is expected to rise after good word-of-mouth on social media. Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Panga has received terrific ratings by the movie critics and has been appreciated by the audience for its content and performances by the actors. This should add up to the collections on Saturday, concluding a good first-weekend.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh released the latest Box Office figures of Panga on Twitter and wrote,”#Panga records a low total on Day 1… Gathered momentum towards evening shows at select multiplexes, but occupancy at multiplexes of Tier-2 and 3 cities remained dull… Strong word of mouth should ensure growth on Day 2 and 3… Fri ₹ 2.70 cr.” #India biz. (sic)

The collections of Panga has also been affected by the wave around Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The Ajay Devgn starrer is performing superbly at the ticket window and showing great turnover by the audience. In addition to this, Varun Dhawan starrer Street Dancer 3D also shared its screens and clashed at the Box Office with Panga. The film has collected Rs 10.26 crore on its first day which is lower than expected but quite decent.

While it rides on Kangana’s shoulders, Panga also features some other talented faces like Richa Chadha, Neena Gupta and Jassie Gill in important roles. The film is the story of a young mother who is encouraged by her family to start playing Kabbadi again and chase her passion to play for the country.