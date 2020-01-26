Actor Kangana Ranaut starrer Panga registered remarkable growth in its second-day collections at the Box Office. After opening at Rs 2.70 crore, the film collected Rs 5.61 crore on Saturday, taking the total to Rs 8.31 crore. The Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari directorial benefitted heavily from good word-of-mouth on social media and that seemed to have translated into good numbers.

The Republic Day holiday on Sunday is expected to add more moolah to make for an impressive first-weekend collection. Trade analyst Taran Analyst released the latest Box Office numbers of the film on Twitter and wrote, “#Panga flies high on Day 2… Glowing word of mouth has come into play… Witnesses excellent growth across metros… Improves in multiplexes of Tier-2 cities… Needs to cover lost ground on Day 3 [#RepublicDay]… Fri 2.70 cr, Sat 5.61 cr. Total: ₹ 8.31 cr. #India biz.” (sic)

Panga features Kangana in the role of a young mother who is encouraged by her husband and son to start practising Kabbadi and reignite the passion to play the sport at the national level once again. The actor is joined by Neena Gupta, Richa Chadha and Jassie Gill in the film. After receiving good reviews from the critics, Panga also got a thumbs up from the audience and now, the film is expected to collect a figure nearing Rs 20 crore.

Meanwhile, Kangana has been conferred with Padma Shri this year. In the list of the selected 118 recipients that was announced on the eve of the 71st Republic Day, Kangana joined Ekta Kapoor, Karan Johar, Suresh Wadekar and Adnan Sami as the Padma Shri recipients of 2020. The actor thanked the government and her well-wishers in a video released later. She dedicated the fourth highest civilian award of the country to the women who dare to dream.