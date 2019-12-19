After playing a warrior mother in Manikarnika, actor Kangana Ranaut will be next seen essaying the role of Jaya, who ought to become a kabaddi player and is a mother of one in her upcoming film Panga. Today, the makers of the sports drama film have released the first posters of the film and revealed the trailer launch date. Taking to social media, Kangana Ranaut shared the poster and wrote, “Jo sapne dekhte hain woh #Panga lete hain. Prashant, Jaya aur Adi ki kahaani hum sab se judi hui hai. Trailer out on 23rd December 2019. #PangaStories @foxstarhindi @ashwinyiyertiwari @jassie.gill @therichachadha @neena_gupta @yagyabhasin @mehrotranikhil @shankarehsaanloy #JavedAkhtar. (sic)”

In the poster, she can be seen happily sitting along with her on-screen husband Jassie Gill and her son.

In the other poster, Kangana can be seen dressed in a simple saree with a sweater worn on top of it. Sitting on a sofa, she smiles as she looks into the camera. She captioned it, “Jo sapne dekhte hain woh #Panga lete hain. Jaya ki kahaani hum sab se judi hai. Trailer out on 23rd December 2019 #Pangastories. (sic)”



Earlier, she has shared another picture in simple ethnic wear teamed up with bindi, a pair of earrings and hair kept naturally curly. She captioned the photo, “Jaya lekar aa rahi hai apni aur kuch aapse judi kahaani thodi der mein. (sic)”



The film is helmed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and is produced by Fox Star Studios. It features Jassi Gill, Neena Gupta, Richa Chadda and Pankaj Tripathi in important roles.

Earlier, talking about the film, Ashwiny told PTI, “It’s a long and big film. It is going to take its own sweet time to complete. It’s also a big challenge for me as it’s different. I am also learning new things every day to the extent of learning a little bit of kabaddi and breaking my leg. But it’s also enjoyable.”

Panga is slated to release on January 24 and will be clashing at the box office with Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Street Dancer 3D.