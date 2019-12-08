Director Ashutosh Gowariker‘s latest film Panipat is performing decently at the Box Office. The film starring Kriti Sanon and Arjun Kapoor in the lead collected Rs 5.78 crore on its second day. It is based on the epic third battle of Panipat which was fought between the Marathas and the invading forces of Afghan king Ahmad Shah Abdali. The film opened to Rs 4.12 crore at the Box Office and it now stands at a total of Rs 9.90 crore. Even though the collections are decent, it is still less than what was expected from the grandeur of a Gowariker film.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh released the latest Box Office figures of Panipat on Twitter and wrote, “#Panipat shows an upward trend on Day 2… #Maharashtra [#Mumbai circuit especially] is performing best… Needs to cover lost ground on Day 3, especially in circuits with strong presence of multiplexes… Fri 4.12 cr, Sat 5.78 cr. Total: ₹ 9.90 cr. #India biz.” (sic)

#Panipat shows an upward trend on Day 2… #Maharashtra [#Mumbai circuit especially] is performing best… Needs to cover lost ground on Day 3, especially in circuits with strong presence of multiplexes… Fri 4.12 cr, Sat 5.78 cr. Total: ₹ 9.90 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 8, 2019

Panipat faced a Box Office clash with Pati Patni Aur Woh which was directed by Mudassar Aziz. The comedy-drama is faring far better than Panipat and has collected Rs 21.34 crore within two days at the ticket window. Featuring Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday in the lead, it opened to Rs 9.10 crore and minted Rs 12.33 crore on its second day. Releasing the latest collection report of Pati Patni Aur Woh on Twitter, Adarsh wrote, “#PatiPatniAurWoh hits the bull’s eye… Witnesses all-round growth on Day 2… Wins over youngistaan as well as family audience, metros as well as mass markets… Eyes ₹ 36 cr [+/-] total in its *opening weekend*… Fri 9.10 cr, Sat 12.33 cr. Total: ₹ 21.43 cr. India biz.” (sic)

#PatiPatniAurWoh hits the bull’s eye… Witnesses all-round growth on Day 2… Wins over youngistaan as well as family audience, metros as well as mass markets… Eyes ₹ 36 cr [+/-] total in its *opening weekend*… Fri 9.10 cr, Sat 12.33 cr. Total: ₹ 21.43 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 8, 2019

Both films have found their respective audience at the Box Office. However, there are many reasons behind Pati Patni Aur Woh performing better than Panipat on-screen. Firstly, the former has been released on more number of screens than the historic drama. Secondly, Panipat is around a three-hour-long film which restricts the number of times it can be rotated in a day. And thirdly, there are always more takers of a comedy film than a historic film. Your thought on the clash?