The makers of Panipat have released the second song ‘Mann Mein Shiva‘ – the victory cry of Shiva. The song video shows Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon praising Lord Shiva and dancing to the tunes of Har Har Mahadev. Taking to Twitter, Arjun shared the song and captioned the post as, ” The victory cry of Shiva echoes loud! #MannMeinShiva from #Panipat out now!” The actors look spectacular as Maratha royals in the film.

The three-minute-nine-second song is an energetic song immersed in the devotion of Lord Shiva, the song hails the praises of Shiva in the backdrop of warfare and battlefields. Penned by Javed Akhtar the song is crooned by Kunal Ganjawala, Deepanshi Nagar and Padmanabh Gaikwad.

The song Mann Mein Shiva shows Marathas celebrating their victory. Arjun Kapoor, who will be seen playing the role of Maratha warrior Sadashiv Bahu Rao in Panipat, then joins the soldiers and starts dancing in the praise of Lord Shiva.

Watch the song here:

Arjun earlier unveiled the trailer of the movie that showed the ‘Marathas’ holding supreme power with no-one to challenge them until an invader sets his eyes on the throne of Hindostan.

Panipat presents the fierce journey of Sadashiv Rao Bhau (Arjun Kapoor), the Commander-in-Chief of the Maratha Army who leads a northern expedition to fight off the invading forces of Ahmad Shah Abdali (Sanjay Dutt), the King of Afghanistan. On the other ‘Parvati Bai’ (Kriti Sanon) the queen of the reign also fights along with the brave warrior ‘Sadashiv Rao Bhau’ in the battle against the forces of Ahmad Shah Abdali.

The war drama dictates the events that lead to the ‘Third battle of Panipat.’ Apart from the three main characters, Panipat also features many prominent names playing important roles in the film. While Padmani Kolhapure essays the character of Gopika Bai in the film, veteran actor Zeenat Aman is seen as Sakeena Begum. Mohnish Bahl, Milind Gunaji, Nawab Shah, Mir Sarwar, Mantra and Kunal Kapoor are other actors in the film. The historical drama produced and directed by Ashutosh Gowariker is slated to hit the screen on December 6.