Ashutosh Gowariker, who is known to present some of the best period dramas in the most artistic way possible, is all set to revive the third battle of Panipat with an ensemble of the cast of Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in the lead.

The Third Battle of Panipat is one of the most significant moments of the 18th century. The battle took place between a northern expeditionary force of the Maratha Empire and invading forces of the King of Afghanistan, Ahmad Shah Abdali, supported by two Indian allies—the Rohilla Afghans of the Doab, and Shuja-ud-Daula, the Nawab of Awadh.

Sanjay Dutt took to Instagram to share the new poster of Panipat and the release date mentioned is December 6. We can’t wait to go on a joyride with him through another chapter in History. While sharing the dramatic poster, Sanjay writes, “Come witness the battle that changed history! #Panipat in cinemas on December 6th”.

Have a look here:

Sunita Gowarikar is producing the film under her banner AGPPL in association with Rohit Shelatkar”s company, Vision World. “Our film ”Panipat” will bring alive the great glory of Marathas and will showcase not just the epic battle in which more than a lakh soldiers were martyred but also the reasons behind the war. It is an epic tale of great historical significance,” Sunita said in a statement.

Shibasish Sarka, Group CEO, Reliance Entertainment, said it was their privilege to associate with the film. “The scale, grandeur and compelling storytelling will make it an unputdownable watch when the film opens in theatres,” he added.

Shelatkar said the movie is a visual spectacle and he hopes the audiences will enjoy it.”We are proud to be a part of such a film which will showcase one of the biggest battles ever fought. ”Panipat” will also show how this battle changed history. Being directed by Ashutosh Gowarikar, we are sure that this will be a visual treat for all of us.”

Reliance Entertainment will release the film worldwide.