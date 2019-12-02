After sharing the teaser of Panipat’s new song ‘Sapna Hai Sach Hai’, the makers have released this romantic song today. It’s a third soundtrack from the upcoming Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt-starrer historic drama ‘Panipat’.

The romantic and beautiful song features Arjun Kapoor as Sadashiv Rao Bhau and Kriti Sanon as Parvati Bai’s wedding and their 7 vows of the marriage (saath phere). The song represents how the two actors went on to become the strength of each other.

“A heartwarming tale of Sadashiv Rao @ Parvati Bai against the backdrop of the battle that changed history. Listen to #SapnaHaiSachHai, out now” Arjun Kapoor posted and shared the song on social media. The two-minute-31 second melody showcases the wedding of Sadashiv and Paravati Bai (Kriti). Sapna Hai Sach Hai is written by Javed Akhtar and sung by Abhay Jodhpurkar and Shreya Ghoshal. It is composed by Ajay-Atul.

Watch the song here:

The war drama dictates the events that lead to the ‘Third battle of Panipat.’ Apart from the three main characters, Panipat also features many prominent names playing important roles in the film. While Padmani Kolhapure essays the character of Gopika Bai in the film, veteran actor Zeenat Aman is seen as Sakeena Begum. Mohnish Bahl, Milind Gunaji, Nawab Shah, Mir Sarwar, Mantra and Kunal Kapoor are other actors in the film.

Directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, the December 6 release will showcase the epic battle between the Marathas and Ahmed Shah Abdali’s force.

Arjun earlier unveiled the trailer of the movie that showed the ‘Marathas’ holding supreme power with no-one to challenge them until an invader sets his eyes on the throne of Hindostan. The trailer received an overwhelming response from the viewers who were excited to see the third battle of Panipat being showcased on a huge scale on the silver screen.

The film is set to lock horns with the comedy-drama ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh‘, starring Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Pandey.