Two big Hindi films have clashed at the Box Office this Friday. Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan, who worked together in their last film Luka Chuppi, have come face-to-face with their respective films this time. While Kartik has brought in a relationship-comedy Pati Patni Aur Woh with Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday, Kriti has geared up for historical drama Panipat with Arjun Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. Even though both the movies are promoted well and there’s a lot of buzz around the films, seems like Pati Patni Aur Woh will manage to earn slightly more than Panipat on its first day at the Box Office.

The first major factor ensuring a bigger opening day for the Mudassar Aziz directorial is the screen count. Panipat has released on around 1700 screens while Pati Patni Aur Woh has taken over around 2200 screens. As per a report published in Hindustan Times, Panipat is around three-hours long which makes it difficult to see a regular rotation on screens in the presence of other releases like Pati Patni Aur Woh, Commando 3 and Knives Out.

Another important factor that can majorly impact the opening day collections of Panipat is its genre. While historical drama attracts a lot of frenzy, the comedy genre is known to invite more people to theatres. Also, in the case of Pati Patni Aur Woh, the music of the film has already become popular and has established a recall value. The same cannot be said for the songs of Panipat. Even though the film’s director Ashutosh Gowariker brings a lot of credibility and a cinematic responsibility towards the audience with his name, the entire young vibe of Pati Patni Aur Woh seems to have taken over better than the mood of Panipat.

What else? Kartik’s popularity among the masses is fresh and impressive. His chemistry with Ananya Panday is something that his fans would have been waiting to witness on-screen. Adding to this is the magic of Bhumi Pednekar who never disappointed with her performance in any of her films so far. In fact, she has given some back-to-back power-packed performances in the recent past with Saand Ki Aankh, Bala and more.

Our prediction: Pati Patni Aur Woh to collect between Rs 7-9 crore on its first day and Panipat to collect between Rs 5-7 crore on its first day. It’s still a long way to go for both the films and a good word of mouth will decide which film will grow better. Which film are you rooting for?