Mahhi Vij and her husband Jay Bhanushali are expecting their first biological child. The couple announced the news earlier and recently, Maahi shared pictures of her baby bump with a heartfelt caption.

Sharing an adorable picture with her husband Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi captioned it, “The feeling of holding you inside me is special! But I realize how excited everyone around me is and I realize how special it is to be a woman! I can nurture, I can bring a life into this world and as much as it makes me nervous, it also makes me realize how blessed I am.#baby #love#firstlove #miracle #blessed“.

Talking about having a child, Mahhi had earlier said, “Of course, Jay and I would like to have a baby, but not now. There is a time for everything and when the time is right, I will have a baby and be open about it. People won’t have to guess and spread rumours, which they have been doing for the past two years. I am looking at good work and women-centric shows”.

Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij had earlier adopted their caretaker’s kids. The couple had vowed to take care of their entire education and give them a better life.