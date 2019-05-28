Mahhi Vij and her husband Jay Bhanushali are expecting their first biological child. The couple announced the news earlier and recently, Maahi shared pictures of her baby bump with a heartfelt caption.
Sharing an adorable picture with her husband Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi captioned it, “The feeling of holding you inside me is special! But I realize how excited everyone around me is and I realize how special it is to be a woman! I can nurture, I can bring a life into this world and as much as it makes me nervous, it also makes me realize how blessed I am.#baby #love#firstlove #miracle #blessed“.
Talking about having a child, Mahhi had earlier said, “Of course, Jay and I would like to have a baby, but not now. There is a time for everything and when the time is right, I will have a baby and be open about it. People won’t have to guess and spread rumours, which they have been doing for the past two years. I am looking at good work and women-centric shows”.
Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij had earlier adopted their caretaker’s kids. The couple had vowed to take care of their entire education and give them a better life.
On the professional front, Mahhi Vij was last seen in the popular television series Balika Vadhu while her husband Jay Bhanushali, who has hosted several reality shows, was last seen as the host of The Voice India Kids.