Actor Gita Siddharth Kak, popular for her role in various Hindi films of the 70s, passed away in the evening on December 14 in Mumbai. She was best known for her role in 1973 Hindi classic Garam Hava that was directed by MS Sathyu. The screenplay of the film was co-written by Kaifi Azmi and it went on to win a National Award for Best Feature Film on National Integration and she was honoured with a souvenir for her performance in the role of Amina.

After making her debut in Gulzar’s 1972 film Parichay, Gita went on to do many popular Hindi films including the cult classic Sholay alongside Hema Malini, Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra among others. She was then seen with the major stars in films like Trishul, Disco Dancer, Ram Teri Ganga Maili, Noorie, Desh Premee, Dance Dance, Kasam Paida Karne Wale Ki, Shaukeen, Arth, Mandi, Ek Chadar Maili Si, Gaman and Doosra Aadmi.

Gita later got married to TV producer, host and a documentary filmmaker Siddharth Kak. He was more reverred for his cultural show titled Surabhi that aired on Doordarshan between 1990 to 2001. Gita helped her husband in the role of the art director on the show. The couple’s daughter named Antara Kak is a documentary filmmaker.

The reason behind the veteran actor’s death is not known yet. Besides her work in the Hindi film industry, Gita was also looked upon for her social work. May her soul rest in peace!