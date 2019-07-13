Parineeti Chopra has been making headlines not just for her professional life but also her personal life. Rumours have been doing the rounds that Parinneti is dating Charit Desai, an assistant director in Karan Johar’s production house. Recently, Parineeti talked about her relationship status and said that she likes to keep her personal life private.

In a recent interview, Parineeti was asked if she is dating Charit to which she replied, “I’ve never accepted or denied anything. My family, friends and everybody around know the truth, and that’s all that matters to me. I think the media expects us to make an announcement, but hey, it is my personal life for a reason. So yeah, no acceptance and no denial,”

Earlier today, Parineeti took to her Instagram to share a picture of herself from her salon session and captioned it, “Changing hair colour peeeeeeps!🍫 Time to become the #GirlOnTheTrain ( and Kanta is really hassled about the state of my hair🤣).” She is changing her hair colour for her upcoming film The Girl on The Train.

Earlier, she took to Instagram to share a picture of her film’s script along with a coffee mug which was gifted to her 7 years back by Sahaj Chopra. on Instagram revealing that she has started preparing for it. She captioned the image as, “Prep 📚 #GirlOnTheTrain (Also meet my 7 yr old coffee mug that I cannot live without! I use it everyday. Take it everywhere. It was @thisissahajchopra‘s first ever gift to me so its super super special.)

She is currently gearing up for the release of Jabariya Jodi where she will be seen with actor Sidharth Malhotra. The film is slated to release on August 2. Directed by Prashant Singh, Jabariya Jodi is based on ‘Pakadwa Vivah’ (forced marriage), which was once rampant in Bihar.