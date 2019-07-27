Parineeti Chopra is leaving no stones unturned in promoting her film Jabariya Jodi which also stars Sidharth Malhotra. Recently, Parineeti reacted to the trolls calling her sister Priyanka Chopra ‘hypocrite’ for smoking and said, “I have no right to answer this question”.

In a recent interview with India Today, the Hassi Toh Phassi actor said, “I respond by saying that I have no right to answer this question, so I won’t.”

Priyanka was trolled after a picture of her smoking with mother Madhu Chopra and husband Nick Jonas went viral. Netizens called her ‘hypocrite’ because earlier she revealed about being asthmatic and did an ad campaign where she talked about fighting it. She also urged people to not burn crackers in Diwali since it affects asthmatic people.

Meanwhile, Parineeti and Sidharth were recently in Delhi to promote their film. They were spotted in Cannaught Place trying out the famous fire paan. Both Sidharth and Parineeti shared the video on Instagram.

Jabariya Jodi is directed by Prashant Singh and is based on Pakadwah Shaadi or groom kidnapping which happens in many states in north India.

This is the second time, Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra will be seen sharing screen space after Hasee Toh Phasee.

The romantic-comedy also stars Aparshakti Khurrana, Sanjay Mishra, Neeraj Sood, Gopal Dutt, Javed Jaffrey, Chandan Roy Sanyal. Produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Motion Pictures and Shailesh Singh’s Karma Media Net.

Produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor and Shailesh R Singh, the film is slated to release on August 2.

Apart from this film, Parineeti will also be seen in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar alongside Arjun Kapoor, multi-starrer Bhuj: The Pride Of India, The Girl on The Train and Saina Nehwal’s biopic.