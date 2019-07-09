Parineeti Chopra has many films in her kitty like Jabariya Jodi, the remake of The Girl On The Train and Saina Nehwal biopic. As she starts preparing for her films, the actor said that she is “dying of nerves” because of the hectic schedule.

Parineeti took to her Instagram stories to share details of her erratic three-week schedule and wrote, “Three weeks left for ‘Jabariya Jodi’ to release. Three weeks to start shooting for ‘Girl On The Train’. Saina Nehwal training going on simultaneously because I finish ‘Girl On The Train’ and start shoot immediately! Shifting my house this week. Jabariya Jodi’ promotions, ‘Girl On The Train’ prep, ‘Saina’ prep, house shift-all in three weeks! Guys I’m dying of nerves.”.

She is currently gearing up for the release of Jabariya Jodi where she will be seen with actor Sidharth Malhotra. The film is scheduled for release on August 2. Directed by Prashant Singh, Jabariya Jodi is based on ‘Pakadwa Vivah’ (forced marriage), which was once rampant in Bihar.

She is also working on the remake of the popular Hollywood thriller The Girl On The Train. She took to Instagram to share a picture of her script along with a coffee mug which was gifted to her 7 years back by Sahaj Chopra. on Instagram revealing that she has started preparing for it. She captioned the image as, “Prep 📚 #GirlOnTheTrain (Also meet my 7 yr old coffee mug that I cannot live without! I use it everyday. Take it everywhere. It was @thisissahajchopra‘s first ever gift to me so its super super special.) 💚”.