Actor Parineeti Chopra had hectic the last few months as she was juggling between The Girl on The Train shoot and her practice badminton session for Saini Nehwals’ Biopic. Now, she has taken the much-needed break from work and has been vacationing in Goa to ring her friend’s birthday. Taking to Instagram, she has shared pictures with her girl gang as she reaches the resort in the beach location.

Clad in a blue dress with a plunging neckline, she looks hot. She has also shared her pictures enjoying her weekend by sitting on the grass and basking in the sun. Needless to say, she looks hot and gorgeous in the pictures.

Take a look at the photos here:



Earlier, she has shared her picture from the plane where she can be seen doing her last moment homework before she meets Saina Nehwal and ask her ‘100 questions’ that w ill help her prepare for the challenging role. Sharing the post, she wrote, “Doing my homework before I reach @nehwalsaina #100QuestionsReady.”

View this post on Instagram Doing my homework before I reach @nehwalsaina #100QuestionsReady A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on Oct 29, 2019 at 10:35pm PDT



On the work front, the actor who recently wrapped up the shooting of her forthcoming film The Girl on The Train is gearing up for her second film, a biopic on Saina Nehwal where she will be seen playing the role of ace shuttler. She has not only agreed to the movie but is also working hard to give her best to the biopic. The director has planned a flexible schedule for the actor. Therefore, whenever she has time, she continues to practice.

Also, Parineeti to voice for Anna in the Hindi-dubbed version of its much-awaited film Frozen 2.