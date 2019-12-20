The protests by students and opposition parties against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) is spreading to different parts of the nation and the situation is getting worse each day. After actor Sushant Singh was removed from hosting the television crime show Savdhaan India – India Fights Back, another popular celebrity Parineeti Chopra has been removed as the face of ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao Campaign’ after she tweeted against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Parineeti questioned the violence against the students and expressed her anger. She objected to India calling itself a democratic nation when voices of dissent are attacked and people are not encouraged to speak out against government policies. Her tweet read, “If this is what’s gonna happen everytime a citizen expresses their view, forget #CAB, we should pass a bill and not call our country a democracy anymore! Beating up innocent human beings for speaking their mind? BARBARIC.” (sic)

If this is what’s gonna happen everytime a citizen expresses their view, forget #CAB, we should pass a bill and not call our country a democracy anymore! Beating up innocent human beings for speaking their mind? BARBARIC. — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) December 17, 2019



Haryana Congress leaders on Thursday took on Manohar Lal Khattar-led Haryana government over alleged removal of actor Parineeti Chopra from the post of Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao campaign’s state brand ambassador.

While several Twitter users highly praised her stand, people began wondering that the actor has been removed as the brand ambassador of Beti Bachao, Beti Padha campaign. Several tweets suggesting that Parineeti’s recent tweet against the CAA might have cost her the position of the brand ambassador of the campaign. But as per the reports from different media daily, that is not the case. Parineeti was the face of the campaign but only in 2015 and she ended her stint with the campaign in 2016. Sakshi Malik, Rio Olympics bronze medalist, took over the position in 2016.