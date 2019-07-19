Priyanka Chopra celebrated her 37th birthday on July 18. On the occasion, many Bollywood celebs like Sonam Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Varun Dhawan and others wished the actor. A few days ago, Priyanka’s cousin Parineeti Chopra flew to the US with PeeCee’s mother Madhu Chopra to celebrate her Mimi didi’s birthday. Earlier today, Parineeti shared a stunning picture with Priyanka on Instagram and wished her.

Sharing the photo on Instagram she wrote, “In Miami with the birthday gurllll! Happy bday Mimi didi. There is never gonna be another one like you. Actress or sister.” While the Quantico actor cab be seen in a dazzling red dress, Parineeti opted for a pastel look.

Parineeti Chopra, who will be seen in the remake of the Hollywood film The Girl on The Train, recently got a makeover for her film. Earlier, she took to her Instagram to share a photo from her salon session and captioned it, “Changing hair colour peeeeeeps!🍫 Time to become the #GirlOnTheTrain ( and Kanta is really hassled about the state of my hair🤣).

Parineeti Chopra is currently gearing up for the release of Jabariya Jodi where she will be seen with actor Sidharth Malhotra. The film is slated to release on August 2. Directed by Prashant Singh, Jabariya Jodi is based on ‘Pakadwa Vivah’ (forced marriage), which was once rampant in Bihar.