Parineeti Chopra, who was last seen in Kesari with Akshay Kumar is currently working on her next film which is a biopic on Saina Nehwal. Recently, she updated the fans with when the film will go on floors and said that she is currently learning how to play badminton and will start shooting in October.

Parineeti, who will soon be seen essaying the life of ace shuttler Saina Nehwal, shared an update about her forthcoming film on Twitter and wrote, “Hi everyone, we have NOT started the shoot of Saina yet. I am still learning how to play Badminton! We will start in October once I get better at it!! 4 MONTHS TO GO”.

Hi everyone, we have NOT started the shoot of #Saina yet. I am still learning how to play Badminton! We will start in October once I get better at it!! 4 MONTHS TO GO!😍 #Saina @TSeries — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) June 13, 2019

Earlier, actor Shraddha Kapoor was supposed to play the role but had to quit the project due to scheduling conflicts.

Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news on his Twitter handle and wrote, “IT’S OFFICIAL… Parineeti Chopra to play renowned badminton player Saina Nehwal… She will start training for the biopic soon… Directed by Amole Gupte… Produced by Bhushan Kumar… Filming will be completed by 2019-end… Early 2020 release”.

Earlier, Bhushan Kumar, who is bankrolling the film, also made an official announcement through Twitter, welcoming Parineeti aboard. “Delighted to welcome Parineeti Chopra on board for the Saina Nehwal biopic,” he had written along with a picture of the actor.

Shraddha had begun shooting for the film in September, last year. However, the filming was halted soon after she was diagnosed with dengue. The first look of the film was revealed last year in which Shraddha was seen as Saina and aced the look of the renowned player. She had been training with the shuttler herself.

The biopic is being directed by Amole Gupte and is expected to release in 2020.

Meanwhile, Shraddha is gearing up for her action thriller ‘Saaho’, which hits the theatres in August this year. She has also been roped in for ‘Baaghi 3’ alongside Tiger Shroff. She has two other movies in her kitty including ‘Chhichhore’ and ‘Street Dancer’.

On the other hand, Parineeti will be next seen in Bhuj: The Pride Of India, Jabariya Jodi, Sandeep Aur PinkyFaraar and the Hindi remake of The Girl On The Trai’.

(With inputs from ANI)