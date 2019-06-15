Parineeti Chopra who was last seen in Kesari with Akshay Kumar has a handful of projects. One of them is the remake of the popular Hollywood thriller The Girl On The Train. Parineeti has started with the preparations and is pretty excited about the film.

Recently, the actor shared a picture of her script along with a coffee mug which was gifted to her 7 years back by Sahaj Chopra. on Instagram revealing that she has started preparing for it. She captioned the image as, “Prep 📚 #GirlOnTheTrain (Also meet my 7 yr old coffee mug that I cannot live without! I use it everyday. Take it everywhere. It was @thisissahajchopra‘s first ever gift to me so its super super special.) 💚”.

According to Indian film critic Taran Adarsh, the remake has not been officially titled yet. The film is expected to go on floors in the UK this July. Directed by Ribhu Dasgupta, the film is being produced by Reliance Entertainment and Amblin Entertainment. The makers of the film are eyeing a 2020 release.

Paula Hawkins’ 2015 bestseller, ‘The Girl On The Train’ was adapted into a Hollywood film by Steven Spielberg’s DreamWorks Pictures. The film was directed by Tate Taylor. Emily Blunt, who starred as the lead, received a nomination for her performance at the 23rd Screen Actors Guild Awards, as well as a BAFTA nomination for Best Actress in a Leading Role.

As per media reports, Parineeti will play an alcoholic divorcee, who becomes involved in a missing person’s investigation in the film.

Apart from this film, Parineeti also has other movies in the pipeline including Jabariya Jodi with Sidharth Malhotra, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar alongside Arjun Kapoor, Saina Nehwal’s biopic and multi-starrer Bhuj: The Pride Of India.

(With inputs from IANS)