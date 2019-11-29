Actor Parineeti Chopra is all set for her upcoming thriller film The Girl on The Train. She has been sharing pictures from the sets and it is leaving fans excited like never before. Taking to Instagram, she has shared her series of pictures from the film and announced the release date. In the first picture, clad in a black top and blue denim, she has teamed up her look with a black overcoat and a white muffler. She can be seen stepping out of the train with an intense look on her face.

In the second photo, she has a gun in her hand and can be seen injured on her forehead.



In the last photo, she can be seen sitting inside the train and looks gorier than ever before. Sharing the photos, she wrote, “The most thrilling ride of my life!!! Guyssss the hindi adaptation of #TheGirlOnTheTrain will release on 8th May 2020. @ribhu_dasgupta @sarkarshibasish @aditiraohydari @iamkirtikulhari @avinashtiwary15 @reliance.entertainment @amblin. (sic)”



Based on the 2015 bestseller by Paula Hawkins, The Girl on the Train is the story of an alcoholic divorcee woman who gets entangled in a missing person investigation that throws her life to the brink. The psychological thriller is backed by Reliance Entertainment. Parineeti plays the alcoholic woman while Aditi Rao Hydari plays the other woman in her life and Kirti Kulhari essays the role of a tough cop.

The 2016 Hollywood film, The Girl on The Train, starring Emily Blunt in the lead, was received well both critically and commercially. Directed by Tate Taylor, the Hollywood film was produced by Amblin Partners, DreamWorks, Marc Platt Productions and Reliance Entertainment. Bankrolling the Hindi remake as well, Reliance Entertainment had said in an official statement earlier that they always take pride in backing up strong content and ‘compelling cinema for the new age audience’ and they believe The Girl on The Train remake will do just that.

Interestingly, the film will clas with Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi’s Dil Bechara which is based on the novel ‘The Fault in Our Stars’ by John Green.

Apart from The Girl on The Train, Parineeti will also be seen in Saina Nehwal biopic where she is portraying the role of Indian ace shuttler.