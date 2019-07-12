Ananya Panday won hearts of many with her performance in Karan Johar’s Student of The Year 2. After making her debut in acting with the film, she is all set to star in Pati Patni Aur Woh along with Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar. While Bhumi will be playing Kartik’s wife, Ananya will be seen essaying the role of Kartik’s assistant. The trio is currently in Lucknow for the film’s shooting and as the shoot beings, Ananya shared a picture of herself telling her fans about her mood.

Sharing two photos of herself in different moods on her Instagram handle, she captioned it, “kebabs > kebab mein haddi 🤪 #PatiPatniAurWohMood#FirstDay #WishMeLuck.” She reveals about her role in the film in a very different way.

Earlier, Bhumi revealed about her role in the film and said that her character in the film is close to what she is in real life. She is excited about finally getting a chance to play a character close to her real self. She will be seen playing the role of a young, cool girl from a big city and also plays a character close to her age. Thrilled about it, Bhumi said in a statement, “The character I play in ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’ is close to what I am in real life”.

Pati Patni Aur Woh is a remake of a 1978 film with the same title and is being directed by Mudassar Aziz. The film is slated to release on December 6.