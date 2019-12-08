The much-awaited film Pati, Patni Aur Woh starring Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Pandey has hit the theatres this Friday. Despite competition from Arjun Kapoor’s Panipat, the film has hit the bull’s eye and has witnessed the all-round growth on Day 2. The film is being loved by the young generation and family audience. Earning Rs 9.10 Crore on Saturday and 1 Rs 12.33 on Sunday, the film has minted Rs 21.43 crore and is expected to touch Rs 36 crore in its opening weekend.

Trade analyst and film critic took to Twitter to share the numbers and wrote, “#PatiPatniAurWoh hits the bull’s eye… Witnesses all-round growth on Day 2… Wins over youngistaan as well as family audience, metros as well as mass markets… Eyes ₹ 36 cr [+/-] total in its *opening weekend*… Fri 9.10 cr, Sat 12.33 cr. Total: ₹ 21.43 cr. India biz. (sic)”

Pati Patni Aur Woh is a romantic comedy film produced by Renu Ravi Chopra. It is a remake of the 1978 marital comedy Pati Patni Aur Woh. In the new version of the film, Kartik plays the role of Abhinav Tyagi AKA Chintu Tyagi who is not a usual confident casanova but an IIT topper and a government employee.

Directed by Muddassir Aziz, Pati Patni Aur Woh also has cameos by Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh. While Kriti had teamed up with Kartik in Luka Chuppi that released early this year, Sunny has worked with Kartik in the Pyaar Ka Punchnama-series and in Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety that released last year.