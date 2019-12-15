Actors Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday starrer Pati Patni Aur Woh continues to do good business at the Box Office despite facing a clash with so many new films. The film collected Rs 4.88 crore on its second Saturday and registered a total of Rs 63.90 crore before entering week 2 at the ticket window. After opening at Rs 9.10 crore, the film gained momentum and went on to garner Rs 12.33 crore on its first Saturday, followed by Rs 14.51 crore on its first Sunday. The first-weekend collection of Pati Patni Aur Woh finished at Rs 35.94 crore.

Here’s the detailed Box Office breakup of the film so far:

Friday – Rs 9.10 crore

Saturday – Rs 12.33 crore

Sunday – Rs 14.51 crore

Monday – Rs 5.70 crore

Tuesday – Rs 5.35 crore

Wednesday – Rs 4.62 crore

Thursday – Rs 4.36 crore

Friday – Rs 3.05 crore

Saturday – Rs 4.88 crore

Total – Rs 63.90 crore

As per a tweet made by trade analyst Taran Adarsh, even though Pati Patni Aur Woh is faring well at the Box Office, the possibility of it crossing the lifetime business of Kartik’s previous film, Luka Chuppi, is not good. This is because Salman Khan starrer much-awaited Dabangg 3 is slated to hit the screens next week that will definitely hamper both the audience count and the screen allotment to the film.

Adarsh’s tweet read, “#PatiPatniAurWoh continues its winning streak… Will comfortably sail past ₹ 75 cr, but crossing *lifetime biz* of #LukaChuppi – #Kartik’s previous film – is difficult, since #Dabangg3 arrives this Fri… [Week 2] Fri 3.05 cr, Sat 4.88 cr. Total: ₹ 63.90 cr. #India biz.” (sic)

Pati Patni Aur Woh is the official remake of 1978 Hindi film with the same title. Directed and produced by BR Chopra, the film featured Sanjeev Kumar, Vidya Sinha and Ranjeeta Kaur in the lead. It has already surpassed Luka Chuppi‘s first-week collection by garnering Rs 55.97 crore at the end of week 1. It will now be interesting to see how this relationship-drama manages to fare at the Box Office from its second Monday. Watch out this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Pati Patni Aur Woh!